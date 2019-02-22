Smile, here's an app to teach you how!

national

Dr Dimple Padave's app has dos and don'ts about oral health care for children in the age group zero to 13

The app also provides information about a child's overallÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â health,ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â and even suggests medicines with dosage details, etc

Healthy teeth and wide smiles, that's what a doctor from Mumbai's Government Dental College wanted for her patients, and thus developed a mobile application called 'PedoDontics' that aims to help sensitise children about oral healthcare.

The application, that caters to patients in the age group of zero to 13, has been downloaded by 700 people since its launch on Monday. "Considering the growing use of smartphones among teenagers and their parents, we thought of developing an application that would have all the basic information about oral healthcare.

This application has been designed in a way that gives information based on the age of the child," said Dr Dimple Padave, professor and a pediatric dental surgeon at Government Dental College. Dr Padave designed the app to also help parents follow the right oral care for their children. The application provides guidance to parents regarding the formation of milk teeth, development of cavities and misalignment of teeth among children.

It can be downloaded from the play store and registered with the child's age, gender, weight and height. Following this, the app will provide information consisting of the heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure, self-correcting anomalies and oral hygiene care.

It also suggests medicines along with their explanation and cautionary measures and dosage details. "Along with oral care, parents can get an overview of the health of their children up to 13 years of age through the application," Dr Padave said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates