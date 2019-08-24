Smriti Irani: Arun Jaitley served the nation, sangathan with dedication

national

Arun Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was undergoing treatment for several weeks

In this September 1, 2017 file photo, then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during the 1st Charti Lal Goel Memorial lecture on "New India: Politics with Transparency" in New Delhi

New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday condoled the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, calling him a stalwart who served the nation and his 'sangathan' (organisation) with "dedication and zeal". Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was undergoing treatment for several weeks.

"A stalwart who paid tribute to his simple beginnings by helping those with meagre means. Orator par excellence, legal luminary @arunjaitley ji served the Nation and sangathan with dedication and zeal. My tributes to him. Condolences to loved ones. Om Shanti," tweeted the Women and Child Development and Textiles Minister.

Former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away here at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66. Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Jaitley first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.

He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.

