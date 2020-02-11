Smriti Irani cooks veg hakka noodles, chicken Manchurian, gives step-by-step tutorial

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani never disappoints her social media followers with her posts. She often posts relatable memes and photographs of her children on her Instagram account with quirky captions that amuse her followers.

Recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader made veg Hakka noodles and chicken Manchurian on her daughter Zoish’s 'farmaish' and gave a step-by-step tutorial to her followers in her Instagram stories.

Firstly she posted a picture of julienned carrots and capsicum for the chicken manchurian and cabbage for the noodles.

Then she posted a picture of her marinated chicken for the Manchurian and adds 1.5 teaspoons of corn starch to it.

In the next picture, she fries the chicken till it became golden brown and kept it aside.

She then posted a picture where she fries the julienned capsicum and carrots and adds some onions and minced ginger and stir-fries them. In the post,she also mentions not to overfry them.

Posting her next step, Irani adds soya sauce, oyster sauce, white vinegar, half teaspoon of sugar and salt to taste to the pan. Then she adds the chicken and lets it cook. Then she posted a picture of the dish ready to be served.

In her next post for the noodles, she opted for a healthier alternative and used quinoa noodles but also mentions that the egg noodles can also be used.

The 43-year-old minister then posts a picture of her cooked noodles, advising her followers to cook them for not more than four to five minutes.

Irani sautéed onions, spring onions, julienned cabbage, carrots and capsicums in a pan and then added the noodles to it.

She then added light soy sauce and some salt and pepper to the pan and plates the noodles.

The union minister then also a picture of Zoish tasting the noodles and we are sure that it was delicious!

Irani also shared some words of wisdom that netizens may find relatable.



What do you think of this post by Smriti Irani?

