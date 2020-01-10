Smriti Irani: Deepika Padukone made her political affiliation known in 2011

New Delhi: Among the leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party slamming actor Deepika Padukone for visiting the JNU campus and supporting the students on Tuesday, Union minister Smriti Irani was the latest and the first prominent leader to attack the actor.

Irani who was speaking at an event in Chennai, lodged an attack on Padukone saying that the actor had 'made her political affiliation known in 2011 that she supports the Congress party.' Refering to an interview that is being widely shared by the actor’s critics, where she reportedly said of backing Rahul Gandhi for Prime Minister, Irani said "It’s her right (to) stand next to people who say Bharat tere tukde honge."

. @smritiirani takes down Deepika Padukone for supporting Bharat Tere Tukde Gang pic.twitter.com/XzqTmSjeaN — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 10, 2020

"I think that anybody who has read the news knew where you are going to stand... knew that you are standing with people who celebrate every time a CRPF jawan is killed," Irani said.

The union minister went on to say, "I would rather know what her political affiliation is than not know... I can’t deny her that right that she will stand next to people who will beat up other girls who don’t see eye-to-eye ideologically in private parts. That’s her freedom (sic)."

Padukone had visited the JNU campus on Tuesday to stand in solidarity with the students who were protesting. Her visit was widely criticised on social media with many, including BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga urging to boycott her latest film, "Chhapaak." BJP leader Sambit Patra attacked the actor on Twitter, saying, "So the original #TukdeTukdeGang will stand in support & solidarity for the photocopy #TukdeTukdeGang .

Union minister Prakash Javadekar released a statement saying, "Why artistes, any common man can go anywhere to express opinion, there cannot be any objection."

