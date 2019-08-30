Smriti Irani gives tip on 'Freeyourmindfriday' on Instagram

national

Smriti Irani shares a motivational story on Instagram

Bharatiya Janata Party minister, Smriti Irani has aced her social media game and how! If you go through her feed, you are sure to come back with a smile on your face. There are funny posts, adorable family potraits, posts which will inspire you and a lot more. In her Instagram story, Irani has given a nice tip for 'Freeyourmindfriday'.

Her Instagram story reads, "Walk away from people who put you down. Walk away from fights that will never be resolved. Walk away from trying to please people who will never see your worth. The more you walk away from things that poison your soul, the healthier you will be. #freeyourmindfriday."

In a recent post which she shared on the social media platform, she wrote about waiting for the weekend to arrive and how she lost some weight in that time. That's all of us, right?

Smriti Irani is the youngest minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party. She was seen inaugurating the 1,000th Nand Ghar at Gauriganj in her parliamentary constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. She recently became the Minister for Women and Child Development. She has appeared in many acclaimed shows including Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

