Smriti Irani offers tributes to Sree Narayana Guru

national

State Minister Kadakampally Surendran and BJP leader V Muraleedharan,MP were among those present

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday said inspiration for the BJP-led NDA government's flagship programme Swachh Bharat had come from late social reformer Sree Narayana Guru's teachings on sanitation.

The Guru's teachings and philosophy were a blend of science and religion, she said. Addressing a Mahila Sammelan at Sivagiri Mutt, founded by the Guru here, Irani said following the philosophy that he propounded would give strength to people to lead a life in the path of "dharma."

The function was organised as part of observance of the Guru's 9Oth Mahasamadhi. She also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the Mutt before and after he became the PM as he was attracted to the Guru's teachings. State Minister Kadakampally Surendran and BJP leader V Muraleedharan,MP were among those present.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever