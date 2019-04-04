Smriti Irani on two-day Amethi visit from Thursday

national

Party convenor of Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Rajesh Agrahari, said Irani will be addressing a Kisan Rally in Parshedpur under the Amethi parliamentary constituency

Smriti Irani

Amethi: Union Textiles Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani will begin on Thursday a two-day visit to Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Party convenor of Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Rajesh Agrahari, said Irani will be addressing a Kisan Rally in Parshedpur under the Amethi parliamentary constituency.

Irani is the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Amethi this time again. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had defeated Irani by a margin of over 1.07 lakh votes, retaining the Amethi seat.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates