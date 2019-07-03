Smriti Irani pays tribute to meme-makers with hilarious Instagram post. Seen it yet?

national

Smriti's best friend from 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' Ekta Ravi Kapoor also commented on the post

Pic courtesy: Smriti Irani's Instagram

Smriti Irani is one of the most active ministers on Instagram. She is also the youngest minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party at the moment.

She often slays the social media game and once again she shared a meme that will make you laugh. She captioned it saying, "When I Insta a meme, fellow memers say...To kya karu, job chodh du? A tribute to their funny bone."

The post showed a famous comedian standing on the stage. Her caption meant that her posts are so funny that other memers might get a complex.

Smriti's best friend from 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' Ekta Ravi Kapoor commented saying, "Uv got d funniest bone! U have a super sense of humour."

Recently, Irani shared this meme on her Instagram account with a quirky caption in Hindi which meant, 'Its Sunday, Please rest'. The post was sarcastic for all those who could not enjoy their Sundays.

Smriti Irani won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes against Rahul Gandhi.

