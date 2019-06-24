Smriti Irani reveals her fun side in latest Instagram post

famous-personalities

The firebrand actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani shares a quirky post on Instagram and it makes us wonder if there is a notorious side to her?

Pic courtesy/Smriti Irani's Instagram

Newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) and BJP leader Smriti Irani knows how to amp up the social media game like no other and her Instagram account says it all. Smriti Irani who has shared multiple self-made jokes does it again on Instagram. She shared a story on her social media feed revealing her fun side, check out the post below.

Smriti Irani is very active on social media and doesn't shy away from trolling herself or sharing hilarious relatable memes. From humour to sarcasm, family time to mushy moments her account has it all giving fan the perfect blend of life in a nutshell. This time she shared a funny quote and makes us wonder if she is really a trouble maker? Well, from her recent win in the Lok Sabha election where she won against Congress in Amethi with a huge margin, she did cause trouble to her opposition.

See Photos: When Smriti Irani joked about weight gain in the most quirky way ever!

The firebrand actor-turned-politician held portfolios of HRD, Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Minister during the tenure of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government's maiden tenure from 2014-2019. Smriti Irani is being termed as a Giant Killer, for defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes. Irani polled a total of 4,67,598 votes.

Also Read: Smriti Irani jokes about her weight gain in the most quirky way ever!

