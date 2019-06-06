Smriti Irani jokes about her weight gain in the most quirky way ever!

famous-personalities

Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a nostalgic picture with a friend where she joked about how they both have put on weight together over the years and this is bound to make you chuckle

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Smriti Irani

Newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) and BJP leader Smriti Irani slays the social media game like no other and her Instagram account says it all. From humour to sarcasm, family time to mushy moments her account has it all giving fan the perfect blend of life in a nutshell. Smriti Irani doesn't shy away from self-made jokes and her recent post on Instagram is the perfect example!

Smriti Irani shared an old picture of her and Darshana Jardosh, a BJP leader in a candid moment and compared it to a recent picture of theirs where they both have put on weight. Smriti Irani captioned the picture as, 'Kya se kya ho gaye dekhte dekhte, when #thoughtfulthursday ‘weighs’ on you.'

Instead of body shaming, Smriti Irani who has a knack for humour, joked about them gaining weight over time in a positive and fun way. No wonder she is the queen of the social media game and knows how to make and take a joke like a boss!

The firebrand actor-turned-politician held portfolios of HRD, Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Minister during the tenure of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government's maiden tenure from 2014-2019. Smriti Irani is being termed as a Giant Killer, for defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes. Irani polled a total of 4,67,598 votes.

