Smriti Irani posts an adorable picture with son Zohr; gives major mother-son goals!

national

From penning down a heartwarming note to ahead of son's 12th board exams to sharing an adorable picture with him, Smriti Irani is giving major mother-son goals

Smriti Irani in a candid picture with her son Zohr Irani. Pic/Instagram Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani grabbed eyeballs for her elegant look with hubby Zybin Irani at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's big fat Indian wedding at Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex. Smriti who is well known her wit and humour, shared a rather adorable post this time on Instagram that features her son Zohr Irani and has left everyone smiling. Not only has Smriti managed to impress the netizens but has even set mother-son goals with an adorable post with her son. Here's what Smriti shared:

A few days ago, Smriti took to Instagram to express her unconditional love for her son Zohr Irani. Smriti shared a candid photo with her son Zohr and captioned it: Some days are special like when your son takes a photograph with you without making faces!

In the picture, Smriti is seen hugging her son Zohr as he poses as the perfect son without making funny faces. Well, in the past too, Smriti has shared candid pictures with her son Zohr where he is seen making faces. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram #tbt #colours of life #missing my babies âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onMar 1, 2018 at 6:08am PST

View this post on Instagram #momlife when your babies make your world go round ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onDec 14, 2017 at 9:12am PST

Before sharing this adorable post, Smriti had even penned down a heartfelt note for her son Zohr ahead of his 12th board examination. Smriti took to Instagram to wish good luck to her son and showered her blessings upon him.

Here's a sneak peek into Smriti's heartfelt post:

Smriti Irani's quirky, hilarious and heartfelt posts about her family and life, in general, are proof that she is the 'Queen' of wit and humour.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates