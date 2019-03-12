Smriti Irani posts an adorable picture with son Zohr; gives major mother-son goals!
From penning down a heartwarming note to ahead of son's 12th board exams to sharing an adorable picture with him, Smriti Irani is giving major mother-son goals
Union Minister Smriti Irani grabbed eyeballs for her elegant look with hubby Zybin Irani at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's big fat Indian wedding at Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex. Smriti who is well known her wit and humour, shared a rather adorable post this time on Instagram that features her son Zohr Irani and has left everyone smiling. Not only has Smriti managed to impress the netizens but has even set mother-son goals with an adorable post with her son. Here's what Smriti shared:
A few days ago, Smriti took to Instagram to express her unconditional love for her son Zohr Irani. Smriti shared a candid photo with her son Zohr and captioned it: Some days are special like when your son takes a photograph with you without making faces!
In the picture, Smriti is seen hugging her son Zohr as he poses as the perfect son without making funny faces. Well, in the past too, Smriti has shared candid pictures with her son Zohr where he is seen making faces. Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
As the #week begins take a little time to remember no matter how tough the deadlines are, no matter how hectic the schedule, it’s only worth your while as long as you come back home to something and someone you love ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #mondaymotivation #family @zohrirani_21 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ
View this post on Instagram
Before sharing this adorable post, Smriti had even penned down a heartfelt note for her son Zohr ahead of his 12th board examination. Smriti took to Instagram to wish good luck to her son and showered her blessings upon him.
Here's a sneak peek into Smriti's heartfelt post:
View this post on Instagram
This first born of mine has grown up to be a loving & responsible young man. Wrote his first 12 th board exam today, will leave home soon in pursuit of his dreams. Keeps telling me ‘Ma ab aap height mein chote ho gaye mujhse’ . Does not know ‘har Ma ki dua hai ki uska bachcha sirf height mein nahi, balki Jeevan mein usse aage badhe. Khush rahe aur tarraki kare. @zohrirani_21 âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ#weekendvibes âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ
Smriti Irani's quirky, hilarious and heartfelt posts about her family and life, in general, are proof that she is the 'Queen' of wit and humour.
