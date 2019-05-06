Smriti Irani proud mother again with daughter's score in CBSE class 10

Published: May 06, 2019, 17:29 IST | mid-day online desk

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 10 results on Monday with 91.1 per cent candidates clearing the exam

Smriti Irani proud mother again with daughter's score in CBSE class 10
Smriti Irani with her daughter

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is facing a poll test in her constituency Amethi, had one result which brought her early joy. Her daughter's class 10 CBSE outcome.

After her son made her proud with his class 12 results, Irani was a happy mother again with her daughter scoring 82 per cent in class 10.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

The birthday hug which reminds you ‘damn my baby has grown up’#motherdaughter â¤ï¸#simplejoys â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onMar 23, 2019 at 10:54am PDT

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 10 results on Monday with 91.1 per cent candidates clearing the exam.

"10th board results out . Daughter scored 82%. Proud that in spite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe," Irani tweeted.

The Union Textile Minister had last week took to Twitter to share her excitement saying "Ok saying it out loud. proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12th boards. Best of 4 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf Karna, today I'm just a gloating Mom".

(with agency inputs)

