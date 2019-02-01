Smriti Irani: Rahul Gandhi is a congenital liar, India's first post-truth politician

national

Smriti Irani. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: In a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi on the row over his meeting Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, BJP leader Smriti Irani on Thursday described the Congress chief as a "congenital liar" and wondered if he is "India's first post-truth politician". Hitting back at Irani, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said Irani was an "an electorally frustrated" leader who has been trying to stay politically relevant by abusing Gandhi for the past 15 years.

"Irani should realise that she cannot win 2019 by only abusing Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi does not need a certificate of honesty from court jesters of the 'bhrasht jumla party'," he said. Parrikar on Wednesday had accused Gandhi of using their courtesy meeting for "petty political gains" by making a "false statement" on the Rafale issue, prompting the Congress chief to assert that he did not speak on details of their conversation and claim that the BJP leader was "under pressure".

In a Facebook post, Minister of Textiles, Irani said, "Unquestionably, he (Gandhi) is a congenital liar. The political system is increasingly realising that it is dangerous to even maintain social contact with him in terms of basic political courtesies." "Deep concerns led him to a courtesy visit to the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's residence. He concocted a conversation where he alleged that Manohar Parrikar distanced himself from Rafale," Irani said in a blog titled 'Is the dynast a congenital liar — India's first post-truth politician'.

