Smriti Irani's adorable post for India's 'future PM' will melt your heart

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who is well known for her witty and humorous posts on social media, recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post featuring a young girl who wants to India's Prime Minister one day.



The slam book page that shows Adhishree thanking Smriti Irani for being her campaign manager

Taking to Instagram, Irani, who is an inspiration for young girls who dream to be the leaders of tomorrow shared a series of photos where she can be seen posing with a young girl named Adhishree Mane who proposes to be Minister of Home, PM & President of India one day.

In the pictures, a happy-go-lucky Irani can be seen hugging one of her youngest fans as she poses for a picture with her in the Central Hall of Parliament. Smriti shared a few more pictures that showed the painting skills of the young girl.

In another picture, a slam book page read: To my dearest Smriti kaki. Thank you for being my campaign manager. You are my favourite kaki. Love you and miss you. Come to meet me to Kolhapur.

This is not the first time that Smriti has shared the same photo with the same girl. On December 11, 2019, Smriti had shared the picture with Adhishree for the first time. Back then, when Irani had shared the adorable picture, she had captioned it: Met young Adhishree Mane who proposes to be Minister of Home, PM & President of India one day. Confirmed my participation in her future campaign in Central Hall today!

Smriti's adorable post has won her many hearts online with hundreds of Gram users taking to the comments section of the post to compliment the BJP leader for being an inspiration for young girls.

One user wrote, "This is so heartwarming. Nothing speaks of a leader more than their accessibility to the common man and to be able to call them 'kaki," while another commented, "You are an inspiration to many girls and women."

