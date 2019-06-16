Smriti Irani's latest post on Gully Boy will leave you in splits!

famous-personalities

Union Minister, Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a post linking a scene from the movie 'Gully Boy' and it will definitely tickle your funny bone

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Smriti Irani

After her historic win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Smriti is back with her social media game! Recently, Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a post linking a scene from the movie 'Gully Boy' and we must say it is hilarious. The Union minister is known for winning hearts on social media with her humour and heartwarming posts. Check out her recent post below!

Smriti Irani captioned this post as ''When you have missed family get-togethers and promise not to bunk again.' The post bagged many likes and shares on social media, people also agreed to her caption. Here's how netizens reacted:

Recently, Smriti Irani, who rules the social media game like no other, took to Instagram to express her love for husband and life-long partner Zubin Irani. In a major missing post, Smriti shared an adorable picture of hubby Zubin with her son Zohr Irani as the two looked adorable together.

While sharing the picture with her followers on Instagram, Smriti captioned it: "Mere ghar ki hansi kuch palon ke liye bahar hai (The smile of my house has gone out for some time). She even tagged husband Zubin and son Zohr and ended her post with #missingbae. From Smriti's lovey-dovey post, it seems as if the BJP minister is missing her hubby too much. Truly, Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin are setting some major couple goals. The two are just too adorable together! Once Smriti shared the picture celebrities took to the post to shower their love on the couple. From Sonam Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra and the minister's BFF Ekta Kapoor took to the comments section and left hearts on it.

The firebrand actor-turned-politician held portfolios of HRD, Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Minister during the tenure of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government's maiden tenure from 2014-2019. Smriti Irani is being termed as a Giant Killer, for defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes. Irani polled a total of 4,67,598 votes.

