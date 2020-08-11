Smriti Irani's post on how she is waiting for 2020 to end is way too epic

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani needs no introduction on social media. The Amethi MP recently took part in the latest social media trend that has left netizens amazed. After sharing inspirational posts and motivational quotes, the 44-year-old minister on Monday shared a meme that made netizens laugh their heart out.

Taking to Instagram, Smriti Irani shared a picture proving that 2020 has been a really hard year and she too, like us, is waiting for the year to get over as soon as possible. Irani shared a collage of pictures in which she looks extremely frustrated.

Sharing the picture, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development wrote, "When you are waiting for 2020 to end (sic)." The post has collected over 73,000 likes.

Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Hahah this is dam cute," while another wrote, "It’s my favo one." A third comment read, "I have never seen any minister of such an iconic sense of humour." Not only netizens, even celebrities such as Hina Khan, Mandira Bedi, Karishma Tanna, and Sonu Sood couldn't agree more.



A screengrab of Smriti Irani's Instagram story

The Union textile minister also shared a picture featuring actress Janhvi Kapoor in her Instagram story. Irani wished the actress for her latest movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Interestingly, when the two met at the Delhi airport, Irani was surprised when Janhvi called her aunty.

