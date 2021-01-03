Sneha Ullal is back on set for the web series Law of Attraction

Sneha Ullal is back on the scene with writer-director Hemant Nilim's web series Law of Attraction. Salman Khan's discovery, who made her debut with Lucky: No Time For Love (2005), is best remembered as Aishwarya Rai's lookalike.

Speaking of which, Ullal said in an interview that the comparisons with Aish don't bother her. "I am so comfortable in my own skin and all those comparisons didn't bother me. Also, that was also their PR strategy on how to describe me. That thing actually emphasised the entire comparison. Otherwise, it may not have been such a big deal," she claimed.

Sneha was recently seen in the thriller show, Expiry Date, which revolves around two couples and extra-marital affairs that they are involved in. The show also features Tony Luke, Madhu Shalini and Ali Reza. It premiered on Zee5 on October 2.

