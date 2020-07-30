Snooker ace Anthony Hamilton slams move to allow fans for World C'ship

Anthony Hamilton has expressed fears for his health over what he called a ridiculous decision to allow a limited number of fans to attend the World Snooker Championship. Hamilton, 49, who suffers from asthma, has criticised the move to make the championship, which starts on Friday, the only indoor event among three pilots in England designed to smooth the way for spectators to return after the Coronavirus-caused lockdown.

Hamilton warned: "Let's say one person gets ill and dies from the Crucible—it's one person who died for no reason at all, just for entertainment. I think it's ridiculous." The Englishman booked his place in Sheffield in the final qualifying round on Monday but his win was overshadowed by the prospect of the risks he now believes he is obliged to take.

The four-time quarter-finalist said he had been vigilant during the lockdown. "So to go into a room with 300 people is against the grain for me," he said. "I'm not going to be comfortable in there personally. I don't know why anyone is going to be comfortable. Three hundred people for 17 days I think is an absolute risk. For entertainment purposes, it's well out of proportion. I don't think it's a good risk at all."

