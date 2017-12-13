Snowfall cuts off Kashmir; air, road traffic affected

The Kashmir valley was cut off from the rest of the country yesterday as flight operations at the Srinagar airport were suspended and the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and Mughal road were closed for traffic due to snowfall and rain

A villager clears snow from the roof of a house following fresh snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar yesterday. Pic/AFP

The present weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to continue till Thursday due to a western disturbance over the state, the meteorological (MeT) office said. The 300-km long highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed following heavy rains and snowfall at several places, including the Jawahar Tunnel, and incidents of shooting stones near Panthal. In Jammu, the Mughal road, connecting Poonch and Rajouri with south Kashmir's Shopian district, was also closed after heavy snowfall in Pir Ki Gali.

"The highway and the Mughal road are closed for the second day today. The highway was closed due to heavy snowfall at the Jawahar Tunnel, the Patnitop and Ramban areas and landslides at Pathiyal. There has been heavy snowfall in Pir Ki Gali and other areas en route Mughal road," police officials said. In the state's summer capital, flight services to and fro the Srinagar International Airport were hit due to poor visibility caused by the heavy snowfall, airport authorities said.

5 soldiers missing

Five soldiers have gone missing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir's Gurez and Naugam sectors, following heavy snowfall in the valley since yesterday, a defence official said yesterday.

