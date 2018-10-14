Snowstorm kills 9 climbers in Nepal

international

While five were South Korean nationals, the rest were Nepali

Mount Gurja

Nine climbers, including five South Korean nationals, who were part of a trekking expedition, were killed after a snowstorm destroyed their base camp on a Himalayan peak in western Nepal, the police said on Saturday.

Wangchu Sherpa, managing director at Trekking Camp Nepal said that five Korean climbers, of Koreanway Gurja Himal Expedition 2018, including their team leader Kim Chang-ho were killed when the storm struck their camp on Mount Gurja on Friday evening, the Himalayan Times reported. Kim Chang-ho was the fastest person to summit the world's 14 highest mountains without using supplemental oxygen.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever