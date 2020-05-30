So hard to convince him I am over my ex

I was in a relationship for four years, which ended because my ex found someone else. I began dating someone else a few months ago, but my boyfriend is extremely insecure because he doesn’t believe I am over my ex. I have tried to make him understand that I have moved on, but he just doesn’t accept that. It is exhausting.

You may simply have to give him time to get over this delusion, because actions will always speak louder than words. You recognise that he is obviously insecure, so you can try and be patient with him if you want him in your life. It is understandably frustrating, and undeniably unfair, but it always takes time for two people in any relationship to see things from the other side. He obviously doesn’t see things that way you do, yet. He will eventually recognise that you want to be with him and are over your ex, so the future of this relationship only depends upon whether you are prepared to wait until that happens. You gave your ex four years, so why not wait a few months?

A girl I am madly in love with says she has no interest in me at all. My friends all believe she is saying that only because she doesn’t know me. They want me to keep trying and get her to change her mind. I am afraid this approach may backfire. How do I convince her that I am right for her?

Are you saying your friends know what this girl wants more than she does? Isn’t that an insult to her intelligence, and her ability to make decisions about her own life? The presumptuousness on your friends’ part is sad, maddening, and sexist. It seems as if they have been watching too many awful movies starring Akshay Kumar. Respect the girl’s wishes, leave her alone, and ask your friends to try getting an education.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news