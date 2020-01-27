Soaking in the night in Bandra

Toast & Tonic, BKC

Start your evening on an elegant note at a restaurant with wooden interiors and a quiet charm. It's distinctly European and in BKC, a spot that's Mumbai's answer to Canary Wharf in London. Get a cocktail there. Up the ante. Head to a five-star around the corner.

TIME 12 pm to 12 am

AT Unit 1, Ground Floor, Jet Airways, Godrej Building, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

CALL 7777049774

Artisan, Sofitel, BKC

It's a weeknight. Business is slow. That's how the economy is. People are without jobs. But cocktails are getting more expensive. Sitting at the outdoor section of this sleepy five-star, get a whiskey and water instead. Warm yourself up for the night ahead.

TIME 7 am to 12 pm

AT Sofitel Hotel, C 57, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

CALL 9167391130

Chinaar, Bandra East

Hit a dive bar. Shed inhibitions. Feel less judged. Sit alone at a table, and get an Old Monk. If you feel snacky, ask for roasted papad. A friendly waiter will serve it with green chutney. But make sure you're sitting in the rooftop area. Otherwise, head towards Bandra West.

TIME 10 am to 12 pm

AT B 10, UJBPS CHS, New Collector's Office, Opposite Meena Bazar, Bandra East

CALL 26510291

Yacht, Hill Road, Bandra West

Hit another dive bar. This one's indoors. It used to be dingier earlier. But now it's been revamped. Yet, the feel hasn't changed. The regulars haven't abandoned it. Time moves on. People come and go. But some institutions remain the same.

TIME 10 am to 12 pm

AT Near Bandstand & St Andrews Church, Hill Road

CALL 26422718

Bonobo, Linking Road, Bandra West

End the night on the dance floor. Rub shoulders with the 'it' crowd in the Queen of the Suburbs. Some of them might have come for a jig after a meal at Toast and Tonic. That's the sort of person whose eyes would meet yours at the bar. Give a smile, get a beer, and call it a night. It's been a long one. There's work tomorrow. It's time to say goodbye.

TIME 6 pm to 1 am

AT 2nd Floor, Kenilworth Mall, Linking Road, Bandra West

CALL 26055050

