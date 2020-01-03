Social Centre in Naigaon used for drinking alcohol and parties; condoms found

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A social centre developed in Naigaon West by the late journalist Lajpat Rai and named after renowned Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi with funds provided by his daughter, Shabana Azmi, has now become a threat to residents, local activists have claimed. The ground-plus-two structure in Naigaon West's Pereira Nagar was meant to boost education of underprivileged children and for social activities. Fifteen years later it has become a haunt for anti-social elements.

The building is lying unlocked. With no caretaker, people use it to consume alcohol and for rave parties. A few days ago, drug addicts attempted to drag a girl inside. Residents were alerted by her screams and chased the boys away. Locals feel scared to cross the building, especially at evening and night," said activist Ashish Vartak.



Empty liquor bottle seen at Kaifi Azmi Bhavan

mid-day visited the building and found the place strewn with empty liquor bottles, beer cans, used condoms and wrappers. "The vision of late journalist Lajpat Rai was impressive but his dream remained unfulfilled. His health deteriorated and he moved to Juhu where he died a few of years ago," said 61-year-old Alex Menezes. He and Rai used to live a few minutes away from the building.

Rai developed the building for his trust Centre for Progressive Ideas and Actions (CPIA) which is registered under Bombay Public Trusts Act, Reg no 19365 (BOM). Except for its inauguration sometime in the mid-2000s, no activity was held at the place. Termite-bitten books, rotting furniture, kitchen utensils, etc. were seen scattered all over the cobwebbed premises.



Lajpat Rai. Pics/Hanif Patel

Rai's son-in-law, Rajesh Bhatia, a documentary filmmaker, said that the land was gifted by the gram panchayat and then Rajya Sabha member Shabana and Lok Sabha member Govinda, paid for the construction from their MP funds. "The building was christened Kaifi Azmi Bhavan and is a government property. We want to give the property worth nearly R2 crore to some NGOs but a few local politicians have proved to be stumbling blocks due to their vested interests," said Rajesh.

Rai's daughter, Biplav Bhatia, was shocked to learn that the building lies unlocked. "Around four months ago, I had locked the iron gate. I did not enter the building as it has been taken over by snakes and rats. We have been paying property tax for the building every year," said Biplav, also a documentary filmmaker.

Prakash Liladhar Yadav, who used to be the building's caretaker till a few years ago, said that Shabana paid R15 lakh and the building was developed up to the first floor. "Rai then ran out of funds. Later, actor Govinda gave R10 lakh, with which, the second floor was constructed," he said.

"MP funds went to waste and now the place is being misused. We had alerted Manikpur police, who used to conduct night patrolling. Now they too don't come," Alex added. Speaking on the matter, Govinda said, "I haven't been active in politics for decades and I don't remember if funds were released for the building. Local leaders would know about it better." Despite repeated calls and messages, Shabana Azmi remained unavailable for comment.

