'Social distancing stickers removed from seats at Donald Trump's rally'

Trump supporters cheer as they listen to him speak during a campaign rally at the BOK Centre in Tulsa on June 20. Pic/AFP

Despite the US topping the list of COVID-19 hit countries, thousands of "Do Not Sit Here, Please!" stickers were removed from the seats at the President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, reported The Washington Post.

The arena management had reportedly pasted 12,000 do-not-sit stickers on the seats as part of the safety protocol amid the pandemic. However, hours before the rally, the campaigners asked the event management to remove the stickers, a person involved in the event said.



Donald Trump

Billboard Magazine, the first to report about the actions during the Trump's campaign, reported that a video created by a third party showed Trump staffers walking down the aisles of the BOK Centre and peeling off stickers from thousands of chairs before the rally.

"They also told us that they didn't want any signs posted saying we should maintan physical distance in the venue," the magazine quoted Doug Thornton, executive VP for ASM Global, as saying.

Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh said, "The rally was in full compliance with local requirements... with a temperature check, face mask, hand sanitiser." In a statement, the campaign said, "There were signs posted and we are not aware of any campaign staff asking that they be removed."

