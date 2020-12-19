Social media abuzz with Tiger's son Charlie Woods' swing

Tiger Woods of the United States and son Charlie Woods look on on the 18th hole during the Pro-Am for the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club on December in Orland. Pic/AFP

Tiger Woods and his son, 11, were on the practice range together at the PNC Championship, and social media was blazing with how good Charlie's swing looked, right down to the club twirl.

What got the attention of Justin Thomas was competitive chirping. He recalled a putting contest they had two years ago in Woods' backyard. Thomas said it was one of the few weeks he occupied the No. 1 world ranking. "Charlie was leading going into the last hole," Thomas said.

"Charlie is mouthing off, 'Here I am a nine-year-old beating the No. 1 player in the world and supposedly the best player of all time.' He three-putted and I made it. Shut him up pretty quick."

The next competition will be on national TV. Woods and his son are among 20 teams in Orlando, Florida, for the PNC Championship that starts Saturday, a 36-hole event known for many years as the Father-Son Challenge.

