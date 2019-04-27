Social media is modern generation atomic bomb, says Amitabh Bachchan

bollywood

Social media savvy Amitabh Bachchan has termed "social media as the modern generation's atomic bomb." Big B expressed his concerns on his blog.

Amitabh, who has a following of over 36.9 million followers on Twitter, 12.6 million on Instagram and over 30 million likes on his official Facebook account, took to his blog on Thursday night to voice his opinion on social media.

He wrote: "The social media is the modern generation atomic bomb. It has the capacity to exercise a chilling response to the enemy; bringing them down to their knees, seeking pardon."

"Over 7 billion humans in the Universe now have opinion and voice and capability to give a perspective to any move political or otherwise. And see it being spread through the medium it employs across the continents of habituated being... It is a scary ultimatum."

On a lighter note, Abhishek Bachchan's throwback black and white picture with his father Amitabh Bachchan took his fans on a trip to the golden era. Taking to Instagram, the 'Guru' actor posted a monochrome picture with his father, captioned, "Flashback Friday."

In the picture, Big B looks dapper in casuals and a funky pair of sunglasses. A young and curious Abhishek stands in front of him while shutterbugs capture the duo at what appears to be a public event. The photograph also features producer Romesh Sharma.

On the Bollywood front, Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming directorial "Brahmastra". The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

