Social Media star Satish Brahmbhatt motivates people to keep working out during the lockdown

Satish Brahmbhatt who is one of the most trending social media influencers urges people to keep working out and keep going during this lockdown period.

Satish who had once faced body shaming issues overcame his fear of being obese and gave it back by rigorously working out. Despite having spinal injuries, the young lad didn’t stop and kept going by working out for hours.

Satish believes in sheer dedication and hard work can help a person achieve things he desires for and that’s what has brought him this far in his journey.

The young social media sensation has always been a constant motivator proof of which is seen in his videos where he keeps creating content that makes a difference in one's life in a positive way.

Satish enjoys a huge fan base on social media by creating content that has gone ahead to become a favourite amongst the netizens.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever