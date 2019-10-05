Soha Ali Khan celebrates 41st birthday with family - Sharmila, Kunal and Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan turned a year older on October 4. The now 41-year-old actress cut her birthday cake surrounded by her family, including mother veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, husband Kunal Kemmu and baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Soha shared a few images from her intimate birthday party on Instagram. They show Soha and Inaaya cutting the cake while Sharmila Tagore and Kunal Kemmu cheer them on.

Check out the photos below:

Doesn't it look like such a lovely little birthday party? What's better than being surrounded by people you cherish the most on your special day? While Soha Ali Khan unleashed her inner child with a pink t-shirt that read 'Piglet', baby Inaaya was cute as ever in her yellow tee.

Soha also shared this cosy looking picture where she's hugging husband actor Kunal Kemmu. Soha and Kunal make for a beautiful couple, don't they?

Soha Ali Khan got hitched with Kunal Kemmu on January 25, 2015. Kunal proposed to Soha in Paris and both tied the knot six months later. The couple was in a live-in relationship before their wedding and were quite open about it.

The couple became parents to baby daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29, 2017. Asked how she's maintaining a balance between her professional and personal life, Soha told mid-day, "Very badly, but I am trying. At the moment I am completely obsessed with Inaaya. The more time I spend with her, the more difficult it is to walk away and I know she is fine without me, and I'm the one who crumbles without her."

