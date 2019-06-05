Soha Ali Khan chooses to #CelebrateDifferently for daughter Inaaya

bollywood

Soha Ali Khan chooses to #CelebrateDifferently this year's Eid for daughter Inaaya. Celebrating World Environment Day and Eid 2019, Soha plants a tree for her daughter Inaaya in Mumbai

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan chooses to #CelebrateDifferently this year's Eid for daughter Inaaya. Celebrating World Environment Day and Eid 2019, Soha plants a tree for her daughter Inaaya in Mumbai.

Soha Ali Khan is the first citizen to join the #CelebrateDifferently movement initiated by the Mahindra group. Taking the celebrations of her Eid and World Environment Day a notch higher, Soha planted a sapling for her daughter Inaaya in Mumbai. Being an environmentally conscious person, she urged millennials and young mothers to also take this step with her and celebrate their life's milestones by celebrating differently and planting a tree.

Actress and author Soha Ali Khan said, "I truly believe, that the time to rise against climate change is now. This World Environment Day, I have planted a sapling marking mine and Kunal's joy of seeing Inaaya take her first steps in pre-school. Celebrating these small joys and milestone moments makes life more beautiful. The feeling of joy will only grow stronger as we see the world growing greener and healthier. Choosing to be a part of the #CelebrateDifferently initiative is our way of doing our bit to save the plant we call home."

Also read: Soha Ali Khan shares lovely family photo with mom Sharmila, Saif, Kareena, Ibrahim, Sara and Taimur

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates