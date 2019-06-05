Soha Ali Khan chooses to #CelebrateDifferently for daughter Inaaya
Soha Ali Khan chooses to #CelebrateDifferently this year's Eid for daughter Inaaya. Celebrating World Environment Day and Eid 2019, Soha plants a tree for her daughter Inaaya in Mumbai.
Soha Ali Khan is the first citizen to join the #CelebrateDifferently movement initiated by the Mahindra group. Taking the celebrations of her Eid and World Environment Day a notch higher, Soha planted a sapling for her daughter Inaaya in Mumbai. Being an environmentally conscious person, she urged millennials and young mothers to also take this step with her and celebrate their life's milestones by celebrating differently and planting a tree.
View this post on Instagram
I did something different today - I planted a tree to celebrate my daughter settling into her play school. Starting school for a child, even if it's a play school, can be a 'life changing' moment for both the baby and parents and it is bittersweet to say the least. Any parent will feel the relief that I felt and I wanted to capture this joy and to be able to revisit it with her when she grows up and that is why I decided to #CelebrateDifferently by planting a tree. What this does is it seals this moment forever and also acts as a small contribution towards making her’s as well as other childrens' futures greener and happier. It's a legacy each of us can leave behind as I learnt today as part of #MahindraRise #RiseAgainstClimateChange. I was very happy to be the first citizen to join this movement and I encourage you all to do the same ð²
Actress and author Soha Ali Khan said, "I truly believe, that the time to rise against climate change is now. This World Environment Day, I have planted a sapling marking mine and Kunal's joy of seeing Inaaya take her first steps in pre-school. Celebrating these small joys and milestone moments makes life more beautiful. The feeling of joy will only grow stronger as we see the world growing greener and healthier. Choosing to be a part of the #CelebrateDifferently initiative is our way of doing our bit to save the plant we call home."
