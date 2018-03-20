Soha Ali Khan learns how to be stress-free from daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan hosted the Classmate Spell Blee competition here on Monday. The actress has had a six-year association with Classmate



Actress-author Soha Ali Khan says she has learnt not to stress over things from her five-month-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. "The one thing I have learned from my daughter is not to stress. Kids are very resilient. They grow up and become their own individuals. They have their own personalities, so as much as you try to force your ways, they will rebel. You have to learn to be calm," said Soha.

She hosted the 'Classmate Spell Blee' competition here on Monday. The actress has had a six-year association with Classmate. "It is great fun. Every year, I meet lots of intelligent children who have great command on English language and I get to learn a lot from them. It becomes a challenge for me too." On the movie front, Soha will next be seen in "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3", directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The film will release in July 2018.

