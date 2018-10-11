Soha Ali Khan: Parenting is where the reward, love and care is

bollywood

Soha Ali Khan says since she became a mother, she has developed more respect for her own mother and thinks that parenting is where the real reward, love and care is

Soha Ali Khan

Actress Soha Ali Khan says since she became a mother, she has developed more respect for her own mother and thinks that parenting is where the real reward, love and care is. Soha interacted with the media at a special screening of a Touch Of Care campaign by Vicks here on Wednesday. She was joined on stage by cricketer Gautam Gambhir and actress Shriya Saran.

"I always thought what it's like to be a mother. When you become a mother, you respect your mother so much more. For the first time last week, I left my daughter Inaaya alone with my husband Kunal (Kemmu) and he called me up at the end of the day and said he has so much respect for the fact that I do this every day," Soha said here.

She said the couple had even thought of adopting a child earlier.

"It's not about biology. When I was thinking about having a child and wasn't sure whether we would have a biological child and we were open to adoption... That time I spoke to a friend of mine and she said the question is not are you ready to be a mother or be pregnant or have a child.

"The question is are you ready to be a parent? Anyone can be a parent whether you have a biological child or not. And parenting is where the reward, love, and care is," added Soha, author of The Perils of Being Moderately Famous.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever