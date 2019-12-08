Soha Ali Khan's tight rope of parenting

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Soha Ali Khan may be a doting mum but she knows where to draw the line when it comes to parenting daughter Inaaya Naumi. She decides her bedtime, meals and school work. Dad Kunal Kemmu is the quintessential fun dad with a soft corner for his girl. Soha shared parenting tips at the launch of the kiddie OTT platform, VOOT Kids recently.

Soha also feels there should be more films based on children in our country because the genre has an audience.

"In Hollywood, they have made films like 'Baby's Day Out' and the 'Harry Potter' series where they show subjects that revolve around children, and children play lead roles in these films. But that doesn't happen here (India). We have made films like 'Chillar Party' and 'Taare Zameen Par'. I think we should make more films based on children because we have the audience. India is very young country. I think like we used to say there should be women in cinema, and now that has started to happen. I think people are going to start taking children seriously. I take my child very seriously," said Soha

