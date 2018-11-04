Sohrabuddin fake encounter case: Sohrabuddin killed Haren Pandya, says witness

national

The witness said he met Shaikh in 2002 and became friends with him and his wife Kausar Bi and associate Tulsi Prajapati

Sohrabuddin Shaikh

A witness in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case on Saturday told a special court that Shaikh had killed former Gujarat home minister, Haren Pandya. He was murdered in 2003 in Ahmedabad.

The witness said he met Shaikh in 2002 and became friends with him and his wife Kausar Bi and associate Tulsi Prajapati. "During that time, Sohrabuddin told me that he had got money from DG Vanzara to kill Haren Pandya and he completed the job," the witness told the court.

The witness added that later in 2005, he was arrested by the Rajasthan police and lodged at the Udaipur jail where he met Prajapati. "Prajapati told me that the Gujarat police had killed Sohrabuddin and his wife Kausar Bi."

Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife Kausar Bi were killed in an alleged fake encounter in 2005 by the Gujarat police. Prajapati was killed in another such encounter in 2006 by the Gujarat and Rajasthan police. Of the 38 people charged by the CBI in the case, 16, senior officers have been discharged in the case by the trial court and the Bombay HC.

