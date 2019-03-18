Sohum Shah's Tumbbad receives big love this awards season

bollywood

Tumbbad has scored not one but eight nominations at one of the most prestigious annual awards ceremonies of the country

Sohum Shah

Sohum Shah's period horror film Tumbbad has scored not one but eight nominations at one of the most prestigious annual awards ceremonies of the country and six nominations at another popular film awards - a big deal for a film of its kind.

While this fantasy horror film earned mentions in the Best Film (critics), Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Background Score, Best Costume, Best Production Design, Best Sound Design and Best VFX' categories at one awards, the film's actor Sohum Shah has also got nominated for Best Actor In Negative Role at another popular awards. Tumbbad co-directors Rahi Anil Barve and Adesh Prasad have also got nominated for the Best Debutant Director Award at the same award show. The film also received nominations in the following categories - Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Sound Design and Best VFX.

Speaking about Tumbbad scoring so many nominations, film's producer and actor Sohum Shah said, "I am thrilled that our film is getting appreciated and receiving so much recognition. It is hard earned and a proud moment for all of us."

