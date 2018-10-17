Search

Soldier arrested in Meerut for espionage

Oct 17, 2018, 15:28 IST | IANS

Informed sources said the man was passing on "confidential and vital information" related to the Western Command

A soldier has been arrested from the Cantonment area in Uttar Pradesh on charges of passing on military information to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, an official said on Wednesday.

Informed sources said the man was passing on "confidential and vital information" related to the Western Command. He used end-to-end encrypted messages on WhatsApp to spy.

The man has been posted for the past two years with a Signal regiment at Meerut. Military intelligence officers are said to be interrogating him.

The soldier hails from Uttarakhand and has been reportedly in touch with Pakistani officials for the past 10 months.

A court of enquiry has been ordered.

