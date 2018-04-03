Soldier killed, four others injured in Pakistan firing on LoC

Pakistan Army started unprovoked shelling and firing targeting Indian positions in Krishna Ghati sector on Tuesday morning

Representational Picture

One of the five soldiers injured on Tuesday in Pakistan shelling and firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district has succumbed in hospital, a defence official said.

"Sepoy Mustapure Shubham Suryakant, 20, a resident of Maharashtra, who was injured along with four other soldiers including a lieutenant and two JCOs in Pakistani firing in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector has succumbed to injuries," said a defence spokesman. Pakistan Army started unprovoked shelling and firing targeting Indian positions in Krishna Ghati sector on Tuesday morning, police said.

"The firing started at 7.30 a.m. The injured, including an officer, were airlifted to an Army hospital in Udhampur town," a police source said. "Indian troops retaliated effectively and strongly." This is third consecutive ceasefire violation in as many days by the Pakistan Army.

On Monday, the Pakistan Army resorted to heavy shelling and firing in Rajour district's Keri area. On Sunday, the ceasefire violation took place in Khari Karmara belt of Poonch.

