Solider murders his wife and chops body into pieces; cops find bones and bangles

A soldier was arrested by Punjab's Ludhiana police for allegedly killing his wife and chopping her body into pieces. The accused identified as Gurcharan Singh killed his wife and later buried the body pieces to hide the crime. The deceased's father lodged a missing complaint with the police and stated that she went missing three days after meeting Gurcharan Singh.

According to the police, Gurcharan Singh was the deceased's second husband but the two were living separately due to marital dispute, reported India Today. The deceased identified as Kuljit Kaur met the accused on August 6, and three days later she went missing under mysterious circumstances, following which her father filed the complaint. Police suspected the accused and asked him to join the investigation. However, Gurcharan, who was posted in Ladakh at the time stated that he was undergoing treatment for slip disk and cannot come for the probe. The police then wrote to his unit in Ladakh after which he came to Punjab and confessed murdering his wife with another accomplice.

Gurcharan Singh stated that he killed his wife by choking her with a dupatta and then his friend chopped her body into pieces. They then buried it in a pond. After hiding the body, his friend fled away and the accused left for his duty in Ladakh. The police then reached the spot and searched for the woman's body but they could only recover a bone and a bangle of the deceased. Further investigation to recover parts of the body is underway.

