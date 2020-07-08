Somdev Devvarman: Age fraud is a huge issue

Former India Davis Cupper Somdev Devvarman has spoken out against age fraud in Indian tennis. "Age fraud is a huge issue across sports. I lost to a certain over-aged guy in my junior days. It hurts. Open an investigation nationwide and ban coaches who are found guilty of systemic age fraud. Plenty of them around. Don't forget, the children are innocent here. Kids don't wander around the streets trying to forge legal documents," Devvarman wrote on Twitter.

The over-age issue cropped up after a molestation case, pursued vigorously by a desperate father, ended up uncovering alleged age fraud by a junior Davis Cupper and four others. The junior player was allegedly molested by fellow trainees, including a junior Davis Cup player, at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) complex. The subsequent revelations on age fraud, thanks to the efforts of the girl's father, are also being investigated by police.

