Something to sing about

If there is one city that can be called India's musical hub, it's Mumbai. Bollywood, of course, has a large part to play in that. Thousands of artistes migrate to the city every year to keep the Hindi film industry's wheels spinning, taking up jobs as singers, instrumentalists and composers. There is also a sizeable number of independent outfits whose careers run parallel to that of their counterparts in the movies. And it's given this tight connection with music which the city has that Roland, a major Japanese firm for electronic music instruments, has decided to launch an artiste relations centre here later this month. This will be their first in Asia outside of the company's home country.

Los Angeles, Nashville, London, Vancouver, Toronto, Berlin and Tokyo are the other cities that have a similar facility, and the one in Mumbai will have the same concept. It's a 2,000-ft space in Lokhandwala that will showcase the latest instruments launched by the company and that aren't physically available anywhere else in the country. But the purpose of the centre extends beyond just displaying products. The idea is for it to become a hub where artistes can get a leg-up. There is a studio where they can record songs. Hosting workshops and streaming events are also a part of the plan. Musicians can even rehearse in the space. So, it's essentially going to be a venture that promises to be a shot in the arm for musicians of all hues.

"Our goal is to support the family of musicians on multiple levels, and not just established ones. We have seen how the independent space here is growing, and we want to help take their passion forward. There will also be a lot of content creation at the studio. And another major reason behind opening this artiste relations centre is that, say if there is a new product launch, then musicians can check it out and give real-time feedback to our R&D team in Tokyo who will tweak the gadget accordingly," Ketan Mohite, the centre's artiste relations manager, tells us, meaning it is thus a two-way street, in the sense that the relations that Roland builds with artistes will be mutually beneficial for both parties.

At Roland Artiste Relations Centre, Aston Building, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West.

Call 8454096662

