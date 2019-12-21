Sona Mohapatra pays tribute to India with new song TSONAMI R.A.T mashup
The music video has been directed by Ram Sampath. R.A.T is an acronym for the three-party versions of Sona's hits -- "Rangabati", "Ambarsariya" and "Tere Ishq Nachaya".
Singer Sona Mohapatra's new electronic band "TSONAMI" featuring ENKORE has released a new track, "R.A.T mashup" that is a tribute to India.
With the latest song, the artistes' have tried to attempt to bridge genres, regions and cut across boundaries for a younger generation of music lovers.
"The EDM song travels to all the regions of India including, Odisha, Punjab via a Carnatic Konakol Bol from the South and ends with a Sufiana Kalam by Bulleh Shah. It also features a rap by Enkore.
"This is a tribute to the disparate and yet beautiful amalgamation that is India. This is also a party track to end the year with joy. A song with a deeper intent like celebrating India doesn't need to preach but can just be a simple happy celebration of our diversity and this one is a dance floor chartbuster," Sona said.
The music video has been directed by Ram Sampath. R.A.T is an acronym for the three-party versions of Sona's hits -- "Rangabati", "Ambarsariya" and "Tere Ishq Nachaya".
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe