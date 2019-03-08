Sona Mohapatra takes a dig at Salman Khan, yet again

bollywood

Sona Mohapatra, who had called out Anu Malik and Kailash Kher in the wake of the #MeToo movement remained unfazed by the jibes of Salman Khan's fans

Salman Khan and Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra has taken on Salman Khan yet again. When the star's latest tweet about his Eid release, Bharat, popped up on her timeline, it irritated the Ambarsariya singer. She posted a screenshot and wrote, "Dear Twitter, I don't follow this person and would request you to spruce up your algorithm to not put his advertised tweets on my timeline (sic)."

Sona is known to speak her mind. Enraged fans of the star replied to Sona by telling her that she was an 'attention seeker'. Others said that she could take recourse to 'the block button' and telling Twitter 'to spruce up your algorithm' was a tedious task. Sona, who had called out Anu Malik and Kailash Kher in the wake of the #MeToo movement remained unfazed by the jibes of Bhai's fans.

In 2016, without taking his name, she had tweeted, "Women thrashed, people run over, wildlife massacred and yet hero of the nation... unfair.... India is full of such supporters (sic)." The crooner had also slammed him in a Facebook post after his 'rape' comments during the promotions of Sultan (2016) when he had reportedly said that he 'felt like a raped woman' while shooting for the physically demanding wrestling drama.

