Sonakshi Sinha and ex-flame Bunty Sachdeva party together

Dec 17, 2018, 12:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Apart from the Khan-daan, Sonakshi Sinha was also present as well as ex-beau Bunty Sachdeva, who is Seema's brother

Sonakshi Sinha and ex-flame Bunty Sachdeva party together

Sohail and Seema Khan threw a bash to celebrate son Nirvaan's birthday on Saturday, which doubled up as a housewarming party for their new abode in Bandra.

Nirvaan Khan
Nirvaan Khan

Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha

Apart from the Khan-daan, Sonakshi Sinha was also present as well as ex-beau Bunty Sachdeva, who is Seema's brother. The couple had an on-off relationship for a while. Last heard they had split. The fact that they were together has set tongues wagging.

The actress is often seen partying with the entire khan-daan time and again. Sonakshi Sinha doesn't shy away from whatever happened in the past and continues to be friends with the people who are still connected to her ex-flame Bunty. 

The 31-year-old actor began her career with commercial potboilers like Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, R Rajkumar, Sonakshi gradually shifted to headlining films like Akira, Noor among others. Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, the sequel to 2015 romantic-comedy Happy Bhag Jayegi, that fared poorly at the Box Office.

On the work front, Sonakshi has two big releases in 2019 including multi-starrer 'Kalank' which will hit the big screens on April 19, and star-studded 'Mission Mangal' which is slated to release on independence day next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sohail khansonakshi sinhabollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Here's a glimpse of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's Starry Wedding!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK