Sonakshi Sinha and ex-flame Bunty Sachdeva party together

Sohail and Seema Khan threw a bash to celebrate son Nirvaan's birthday on Saturday, which doubled up as a housewarming party for their new abode in Bandra.



Nirvaan Khan



Sonakshi Sinha

Apart from the Khan-daan, Sonakshi Sinha was also present as well as ex-beau Bunty Sachdeva, who is Seema's brother. The couple had an on-off relationship for a while. Last heard they had split. The fact that they were together has set tongues wagging.

The actress is often seen partying with the entire khan-daan time and again. Sonakshi Sinha doesn't shy away from whatever happened in the past and continues to be friends with the people who are still connected to her ex-flame Bunty.

The 31-year-old actor began her career with commercial potboilers like Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, R Rajkumar, Sonakshi gradually shifted to headlining films like Akira, Noor among others. Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, the sequel to 2015 romantic-comedy Happy Bhag Jayegi, that fared poorly at the Box Office.

On the work front, Sonakshi has two big releases in 2019 including multi-starrer 'Kalank' which will hit the big screens on April 19, and star-studded 'Mission Mangal' which is slated to release on independence day next year.

