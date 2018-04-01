Sonakshi Sinha: Being a woman in today's world is super power

Sonakshi Sinha believes being a woman is a super power in itself. Here's why...



Sonakshi Sinha

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who walked the ramp for Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018, believes that being a woman is a super power in today's world. Sonakshi walked the ramp at the fashion extravaganza here for designer Nandita Mahtani, said a statement. "Just being a woman is today's world is a super power. We adopt so many roles in so many walks of our life. Being a woman is our super power," said Sonakshi on the sidelines of the gala.

On what she would advise when it comes to fashion quotient, she said: "Dress comfortably, dress cool and drink lots of water to deal with the approaching, scorching summer."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever