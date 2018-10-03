Sonakshi Sinha clears the air after called 'unprofessional' by Delhi organizers

bollywood

Organisers of a Delhi event called Sonakshi Sinha unprofessional for backing out at the last minute.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha was slated to attend an event in New Delhi over the weekend but did a no-show. The organisers called her unprofessional for backing out at the last minute.

Yesterday, the actor's spokesperson clarified that the organisers remained incommunicado prior to the event. Return air tickets were not booked and full payments as decided upon were not made in advance. As a result, Sona did a U-turn from the airport.

On the work front, after she danced to Helen's chartbuster, Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, she recently shot for another Helen classic, Mungda, for Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal, in which she features in a special number. Considering that Shotgun Junior has lost oodles of weight and is in ship-shape, the Total Dhamaal makers thought of including a dance number in which she can show off her curves and some killer moves.

The 31-year-old actor began her career with commercial potboilers like Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, R Rajkumar, Sonakshi gradually shifted to headlining films like Akira, Noor among others. Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, the sequel to 2015 romantic-comedy Happy Bhag Jayegi, that fared poorly at the Box Office.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha's mermaid photo from Maldives vacation is goals!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates