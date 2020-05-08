Sonakshi Sinha finds it disheartening that people still troll her over 'one honest mistake'

Sonakshi Sinha faced flak for failing to answer a question related to Ramayana on Kaun Banega Crorepati last year. Months later, she still gets trolled for it. In a recent live interaction with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on a social app, she shared the details of the incident.

"A question was asked on Sanjeevani booti, and for a moment, I went blank. It was a bit embarrassing since we have grown up reading Ramayan," the actor said. The spiritual leader advised her to not take the trolls seriously. But the actor finds it disheartening that people still troll her over 'one honest mistake'.

Ever since the reruns of popular '90s show Ramayan has started to broadcast on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna, who played Bhishmapitamah in Mahabharat, also stated: "it will help people like Sonakshi Sinha."

For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha was trolled for not knowing a mythological answer. She appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2018, which is hosted by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. On asking, "According to Ramayan, Hanuman fetched the sanjeevani booti [herb] for whom?" She sought a lifeline to answer the question as she was confused with the options: Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama. Sinha was trolled and schooled by netizens.

It's not just Sonakshi Sinha who has been trolled mercilessly for not knowing something. Earlier, many celebrities have called prey to these trolls, including Alia Bhatt.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Dabangg 3, opposite Salman Khan. Saiee Manjrekar was also a part of this comedy film. Now, the actress will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Bhuj: The Pride of India stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. In the film, Ajay will be seen playing Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik, while Sonakshi will essay the character of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, who is a social worker and a farmer women, who convinced 299 other women from Madhapur to help build a runway during the India-Pakistan war of 1971.

