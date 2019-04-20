Sonakshi Sinha happy with fantastic response to Kalank

bollywood

Actress Sonakshi Sinha says essaying the role of Satya in Kalank has been a very fulfilling experience. The actress has been applauded for the role of Satya in Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank, and her chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur.

"The response has been fantastic, everyone has loved my character and my portrayal of Satya and that makes me really happy," Sonakshi said in a statement.

"Playing a character who is dying and harbouring so much pain is never easy. Abhishek really helped a lot in bringing that out of me. Satya has been one of the most fulfilling characters I have played," she added.

Kalank also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Along with the varied hues of love, the period drama highlights the trials and tribulations of love with the spotlight on communal tensions. It released on Wednesday.

Kalank became the highest opener of the year so far, edging past Akshay Kumar's Kesari that had registered first day collection of Rs 21.06 crore. However, Kalank witnessed a considerable drop on day 2 at the Box Office. Raking in Rs 11.45 crore on Thursday, Kalank box office collection stands at Rs 32.51 crore.

After Kalank, she has a lot to look forward to. She will be seen playing an astrophysicist in Mission Mangal, a small town girl in Mrigdeep Lamba's untitled comedy, an outspoken social worker in Bhuj: The Pride of India and reprising her role of Rajjo in Dabangg 3.

