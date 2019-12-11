Sonakshi Sinha: I do get nervous before film's release

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sonakshi Sinha understands that the fate of a film is not in one's hands and the audience is the final judge, but that doesn't deter her from getting nervous before the release of a new project. "Every film has its own journey in your life and holds importance. I do get nervous before a release, like anyone," Sonakshi told IANS when asked if she has the same amount of anxiety almost a decade later, as she had when her first film released.

"I learned quite early in my career to not take it too seriously since the fate of a film is not in your hands. You do your best and give your 100 percent and rest is up to the audience eventually," she added.

Sonakshi, daughter of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, entered Bollywood with Salman Khan's Dabangg in 2010. She credits Salman for making her realise her "true calling".

"Dabangg is what made me realise what my true calling is. I never thought I would end up being an actor till Salman told me that I am doing this film. But from Day one on set I knew this is where I belong. So the franchise is like a homecoming for me," she said.

Talking about her bond with Salman, the actress said: "My bond with him goes beyond a professional relationship of co-actors. I knew him before I started acting. Our families have known each other for a long time now, and I have known him more as a friend than a co-star."

After making a successful debut with Dabangg, she has starred in hits such as Rowdy Rathore, Lootera and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. However, many of her films like Tevar, Akira, Noor, Force 2 and Kalank fared below expectations, too.

She returns as Rajjo with Dabangg 3. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the Salman Khan-starrer also features Arbaaz Khan, Amole Gupte, Mahie Gill, and Tinnu Anand. Preity Zinta makes a special appearance, and the film marks the debut of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. Dabangg 3 is scheduled to open on December 20.

Asked if she fears getting trapped in the Rajjo image, Sonakshi said: "Not at all! End of the day it was my first film and I take it in a positive stride that I made that kind of an impact on some."

Sonakshi says she has evolved as an artiste with experience. "I have been lucky enough to have worked on films from different genres enhancing my experience," she said. She is quite active on social media, and seems to have mastered the art of tackling trolls over the years. However, she admits he used to be affected by the trolls initially.

"I have now grown to let social media be a source of communication with me and my fans, conveying what I want," she said.

