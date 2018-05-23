Sonakshi Sinha: I push my limits to be the best version of myself

Sonakshi Sinha believes it is important to stay healthy rather than try and fit into a body type



Sonakshi Sinha says when it comes to fitness her aim is to continuously work towards becoming a better version of herself. The 30-year-old actor believes it is important to stay healthy rather than try and fit into a body type. "My goal is to consistently push my limits to be the best version of myself everyday. I've never been this for before. Now that I'm here, I only want to get better and better. I work towards breaking the patterns of my body and challenging it's awareness with everything I do - from my diet to my exercise routine.

"At the end of the day, it is hard work and dedication that pays off because in the long term, there are no shortcuts!" Sonakshi said. The actor will next be seen in "Happy Bhag Jayegi" sequel. Produced by Aanand L Rai, the film also features Diana Penty and Jimmy Shergill. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie will hit the theatres on August 24.

