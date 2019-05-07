Sonakshi Sinha: Joined mother's rally as a daughter

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha was accompanied by her brother Kushh Sinha as they campaigned for their mother Poonam Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha with Poonam Sinha during the roadshow. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Actress Sonakshi Sinha says she didn't become a part of her mother Poonam Sinha's rally as a celebrity, but as a daughter. Earlier this month, Sonakshi held a road show for Poonam who is contesting the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat as a Samajwadi Party candidate. Sonakshi was accompanied by her brother Kushh Sinha as they campaigned for their mother.

"I was very happy to be in Lucknow with my mother and was overwhelmed with the turnout and support that we saw at our rally," Sonakshi said in a statement. "I wasn't there as a celebrity but in the capacity of a daughter to support her mother," she added.

It may be noted that Sonakshi had steered clear of canvassing for father Shatrughan Sinha during his electoral stints in 2009 and 2014 from Patna Sahib in Bihar, maintaining that she wanted to stay away from politics. But this time around, the actor has done a rethink and decided to take the plunge for mommy dearest.

On the film front, Sonakshi Sinha is busy with several projects. She will be seen playing an astrophysicist in Mission Mangal, a small town girl in Mrigdeep Lamba's untitled comedy, an outspoken social worker in Bhuj: The Pride of India and reprising her role of Rajjo in Dabangg 3.

In Mission Mangal, Sona will be seen with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi among others. For Mrigdeep Lamba's film, she will be seen with Varun Sharma. Bhuj: The Pride of India is a multi-starrer with a stellar cast of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra, Ammy Virk among others. She will also reprise her role as Rajjo in part 3 of Salman Khan's Dabangg franchise.

Also read: Shatrughan Sinha on campaigining for Poonam Sinha: I have done no wrong

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS