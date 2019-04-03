Sonakshi Sinha on Kalank: It is my career's special character

bollywood

At the trailer launch of Kalank, when asked Sonakshi Sinha to talk about her experience working on the film, she said, "This was one of the best work experiences of my life. Working with everyone was amazing."

Sonakshi Sinha in Kalank

Sonakshi Sinha is happy that the makers of Kalank roped her in to play Satya in the film. The trailer of Kalank was launched in the presence of the star cast of the film including Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

At the trailer launch, when Sonakshi was asked to talk about her experience working on the film, she said, "This was one of the best work experiences of my life. Working with everyone was amazing."

Further talking about her character in Kalank, she said, "This is my career's most special character. She is strong, sacrificing, who puts family first over her happiness. I am happy that the makers thought of me to portray Satya's character."

A few weeks ago, during the teaser launch of Kalank, Sonakshi Sinha went on to say that, "I am standing next to the most stellar cast and glad that I did this magnum opus. What else do you want? Life set hai (My life is sorted)"

After creating all the hype with the actors' first look posters, teaser, and songs, the viewers finally saw the film's journey with its trailer. The makers unveiled the film's title track 'Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai' a few days back. Right from the teaser, the title track was the highlight of the film and a few glimpses were enough to pique our curiosity for the song.

Earlier the makers released 'Ghar More Pardesiya' and 'First Class'. Varun's latest dance number from the film, 'First Class', as well as Alia's classical moves in the song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' have already received an overwhelming response from the viewers.

The trailer is sure to leave you spellbound with its larger than life sets, powerful dialogues, intense looks of the actors and amazing background score.

The film was originally conceptualised about 15 years back by late Yash Johar and his son Karan Johar, who has bankrolled the film. Abhishek Varman has helmed the period drama that releases on April 17 this year.

Also read: Kalank trailer out: Karan Johar's period drama is a visual delight

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates